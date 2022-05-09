Pelosi Fawns Over Protesters’ ‘Righteous Anger’ After SCOTUS Leak

Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi released a letter Monday praising the protests against the leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft indicating the court’s decision to potentially overturn Roe v. Wade.

Pelosi praised pro-abortion activists and called abortion one of “women’s fundamental freedoms,” according to a Monday letter addressed to “Democratic Colleague” posted to the Speaker’s website.

“While we have seen and heard extraordinary anguish in our communities, we have been moved by how so many have channeled their righteous anger into meaningful action: planning to march and mobilize to make their voices heard,” Pelosi said.

“Thank you for your powerful commitment to carrying on the fight for the rights of all Americans,” Pelosi added. (RELATED: Left-Wing Group Targets Homes Of 6 Conservative SCOTUS Justices)

Republicans are shameless about their efforts to roll back our rights. Democrats have worked long and hard for choice, equality, privacy and justice – and we will keep up the fight. We are not going back!- NP#MondayMotivationpic.twitter.com/nHXVLQlCfe — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) May 9, 2022

SCOTUS confirmed the leaked draft was authentic but said it does not represent the Court’s final decision. Pro-abortion protestors have gathered outside the Supreme Court building and the private homes of Conservative Supreme Court justices.

Pelosi’s letter blasted Republicans and the justices over the leaked draft, saying if the ruling is accurate, they will be undermining women’s “Constitutional right to privacy” and will later seek to overturn “additional basic human rights.”

“Republicans would rip away women’s right to make the most intimate and personal decisions,” Pelosi’s letter stated. “If handed down, this decision by GOP-appointed Justices would mean that, for the first time in our history, America’s daughters will have less freedom than their mothers.”

Pelosi instructed her Democratic colleagues to “remain disciplined and focused” against Republicans pushing pro-life policies.