Hollywood Actor Glued His Hand To Starbucks Counter In Bizarre Protest

Actor James Cromwell superglued his hand to a midtown Manhattan Starbucks in a protest Tuesday against the coffee chain’s additional charge for plant-based milk.

Cromwell, 82, reportedly sat on the counter of the Starbucks coffee shop, sporting a “Free the Animals” T-shirt, and read a statement denouncing the surcharge for plant-based milk alternatives offered by the chain, according to The Associated Press. The protest was organized by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, the outlet continued.

‘The Office’ Actor Charged With DUI, Hit-And-Runhttps://t.co/6ynI9PGChE — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 1, 2022

“When will you stop raking in huge profits while customers, animals and the environment suffer?” Cromwell demanded in a video shared on Facebook. He then glued his hand to the counter, but had to scrape it off with a knife later, the AP reported. (RELATED: ‘Huge Narcissist’: Stern Loses It Over Depp’s Televised Trial Against Amber Heard)

A spokesperson for Starbucks said that the company respects customer’s rights to voice opinions, “so long as it does not disrupt our store operations,” AP noted. The chain charges an average of $0.50 for the use of milk alternatives, the outlet continued.

Cromwell mostly recently portrayed the crotchety character of Uncle Ewan in HBO’s hit series “Succession.” In 2016, he was linked to United Against Fossil Fuels, a protest group against oil pipelines across the United States. He was also charged for interrupting a SeaWorld orca show in San Diego in 2017.