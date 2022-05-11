‘Are You Kidding Me? This Is Crazy’: Scientists Stumble Upon Never-Before-Seen Underwater ‘Road’

Oceanographers aboard the EV Nautilus vessel discovered what appeared to be a brick road at the bottom of the ocean in late April.

The team of researchers were exploring the ocean floor around the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument, an underwater volcanic mountain range off the coast of Hawaii, when they happened to find the road-like structure, according to the New York Post. The discovery was livestreamed on the Luʻuaeaahikiikekumu expedition’s YouTube channel.

“Are you kidding me? This is crazy!” one researcher exclaimed as the team came across the structure almost 3,400 feet under the ocean surface. Less than 3% of the 583,000 square miles of the Papahānaumokuākea has been recorded, despite the peaks summiting more than 16,000 feet, rising to around 200 feet below the surface, the NY Post noted.

“It’s the road to Atlantis,” another member of the team said in the background of the video. (RELATED: Multiple Military Witnesses Describe Encounter With UFO)

What appeared to be a brick road was actually a slab of volcanic rock, supposedly fractured over the course of a heating and cooling process, according to the EV Nautilus’ YouTube channel. The structure sits at the summit of Nootka Seamount, the caption continued.

The formation is also known as a “dried lake bed,” and was later identified as hyaloclastite rock, the caption stated. The team have spotted numerous fascinating features during their voyage, including sea pigs, dancing sea cucumbers and feasting sea stars, Vice reported.

You can watch the full YouTube video here: