The Latest Pete Davidson, Kim K Drama Is Complete Bullsh*t

It is a widely acknowledged truth that women will tell men how to appear in public, in photographs and just about anywhere at any given time, even Kim Kardashian.

Apparently the latest behind-the-scenes clip of the billionaire socialite and her beau, “Saturday Night Live” comedian Pete Davidson, has fans fired up over Kim’s treatment of her boyfriend, the List reported Tuesday. In a clip posted to a Kardashian fan account, Kim tells Pete to take off his “double hat” (he was wearing two hats), and gives it to someone off-camera.

“Oh, you didn’t want me to have a double hat?” Pete says, clearly in jest, as the couple both laugh flirtatiously, holding each other’s hands and gaze tightly.

“Choose one,” Kim responds, smiling, before explaining that she doesn’t want Pete wearing two hats should the couple choose to use the behind-the-scenes clip for a social media post. Spoiler: they did. (RELATED: Watch Kim Kardashian’s Reaction To Her Son Finding Ads For Her Sex Tape)

Someone offers to take the second, sparkly pink hat from Pete. “Thank you man, this hat has caused a lot of trouble,” Pete responds before grinning wildly. While some fans were furious at what they believe to be Kim’s controlling behavior, what can clearly be seen in the clip is an inside joke being birthed between the couple. It’s really quite adorable.

The sweet exchange took place at Ripley’s Believe It or Not museum in Orlando, Florida, where Kim found the iconic Marylin Monroe dress she wore to the Met Gala, according to Page Six.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kardashian Social (@kardashiansocial)

“She’s not letting him be himself by wearing two hats. Let him wear two freaking hats, Kim. It’s all about her Instagram aesthetic. Within five months he’s going to be a complete accessory,” one fan commented, according to the List. Others described the exchange as “bossy” and “mother son vibes,” the outlet continued.

It’s probably fair to hypothesize that most of the angry commenters have never had to live with the attention and scrutiny of uber-celebrity like Kim. She’s never going to be able to live without the judgment of others, without every single aspect of her life being picked apart no matter what she does or says.

Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Marry In Las Vegas https://t.co/5udb1gyLdM — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 5, 2022

Plus, haven’t women been telling men to alter their appearances for thousands of years? Isn’t it kind of our job to make sure that our men don’t look absolutely ridiculous? Even in “candid” photographs or at casual events, women are typically responsible for ensuring our significant others don’t look stupid.

Sure, there are some women who are fine with their boyfriends wearing sweatpants, boat shoes, dirty shirts and a hoody to a formal work event (a real example from my life). Maybe some women would be fine with their partner wearing two hats. Do you honestly think Kim Kardashian would be? Come on, and calm down.

She’s doing him a favor, and they managed to create a cute AF moment from it. Be nice.