Watch Kim Kardashian’s Reaction To Her Son Finding Ads For Her Sex Tape

Kim Kardashian had a meltdown in the series premiere of “The Kardashians” on Hulu after her 6-year-old son, Saint, was sent an ad alleging that there is a second sex tape of the reality star.

Less than half-way through the first episode, Kim, 41, discovered that Saint was sent what appeared to be an ad containing another sex tape of her via the highly popular children’s game “Roblox.” Her reaction is pretty much what you’d expect from any mother discovering that their young child is receiving click-bait ads for pornography, but of course, in true Kardashian fashion, Kim is taking no prisoners.

Kim immediately called her lawyer Marty Singer to stop the tapes from being leaked, telling him, “I have all the time, all the money and all of the resources to burn them all to the f–king ground.” (RELATED: Kim Kardashian Triggers Backlash After She Says Women In Business Need To Work Harder)

“Over my dead body is this happening again. I know the right attorneys this time and I’m not going to let this happen to me again,” Kim continued between recreating her iconic “crying face.” She also called her ex-husband Kanye West, who appeared to calm her down and support her through the crisis.

“Kanye was like, listen you have the power, nothing will cancel you. Stop worrying about the public perception. You know who you are,” West apparently told Kim, Elle reported. She went on to tell her attorney that she will “sue for nominal damages” because “the message is more important than the dollars at this point.”

Kim’s original sex tape with her ex-boyfriend Ray J. leaked in 2007, according to Today. In 2019, she told Bravo’s Andy Cohen that she is “just gonna be super honest and real” with her four children when she eventually has to explain the tape to them, the outlet continued.

The rest of the episode was surprisingly addictive. The longer format, use of curse words and unparalleled bluntness of the Kardashian family felt like a far cry from their former E! show. It’s less silly and childish, and seemed to make the billionaire business family appear human for the first time ever.