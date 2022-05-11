School Bus Crashes Head On Into Dump Truck, Sending 15 Kids To Hospital

A school bus reportedly crashed into a dump truck head-on in south Charlotte, North Carolina, sending over a dozen students to local hospitals along with the two adult drivers involved.

The bus was en route to South Mecklenburg High School on Wednesday morning according to Fox 46 Queen City News. Charlotte-Mecklenburg School officials said the bus was carrying the students when collided with a truck near Sharonbrook Drive and Sharon Road West, according to CBS 17. (RELATED: Gruesome Crash Leaves 3 Dead, 1 Person Decapitated)

17 people were hurt with one adult’s conditions reported as life-threatening and another suffering from serious injuries, according to Queen City News.

🚨 BREAKING: 15 students hospitalized after a school bus crash on the southside of Charlotte. Details coming. pic.twitter.com/T8hELzB65K — WXII DaVonté McKenith (@DaVonteMcKenith) May 11, 2022

All injuries to the students were reported as non-life-threatening, according to News 8 WTNH.

Charlotte Fire said it took about an hour to free the dump truck driver, while the bus driver was freed in 30 minutes, according to Queen City News.

Of the fifteen students, one allegedly refused to be taken to the hospital. The remaining students and adults involved in the crash were transported to various hospitals in the Charlotte area, reported Queen City News.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.