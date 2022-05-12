GOP Senate Candidate Goads Sean Hannity, Dares Him To Host Debate With Dr Oz

Republican Pennsylvania candidate for Senate, Kathy Barnette, challenged Fox News’ Sean Hannity to host a “balanced discussion” between her and opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz after Hannity expressed support for Oz on Thursday.

“If @SeanHannity wants to claim his show is ‘fair and balanced,’ then bring me on, in-studio with @DrOz and let’s have a fair and balanced discussion,” her tweet read.

If @SeanHannity wants to claim his show is “fair and balanced,” then bring me on, in-studio with @DrOz and let’s have a fair and balanced discussion. I’m blocking out 9pm on Monday, just for you Sean. Ratings will be huge! See you then. — Kathy Barnette (@Kathy4Truth) May 12, 2022

“I’m blocking out 9pm on Monday, just for you Sean. Ratings will be huge! See you then,” Barnette tweeted.

Barnette’s tweet comes after Hannity expressed support for Oz in the GOP Primary after recent polling indicated it would be a three-way race. A recent Fox News poll found Oz polled at 22%, David McCormick at 20% and Barnette at 19%.

Hannity admitted to liking Barnette but said Barnette’s past raised serious concerns that she could lose the seat to a Democrat, which Hannity said Republicans can’t afford.

“We’re looking at what is a must-hold Republican Senate seat if the Republicans ever want to take the majority in the U.S. Senate,” Hannity said Wednesday night.

Oz then joined Hannity later on in the show and said he believes Barnette “is a mystery.”

“We have Washington money investing in Barnette to hurt Trump,” Oz, who was endorsed by Trump, said.

While Oz has spent $12.4 million on his campaign and McCormick $11.4 million on television ads, Barnette has only spent $137,000, according to Politico.

Pennsylvania-based Republican strategist Brian Nutt told Politico that Barnette’s “Apparent rise is surprising just because of the lack of notoriety or resources compared to some of the other candidates in that race.”