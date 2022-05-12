Rand Paul Just Hit The Brakes On $40 Billion Ukraine-Aid Package

Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul stymied efforts by the Senate to pass a $40 billion military and humanitarian aid package for Ukraine.

Paul blocked the votes Thursday, objecting to an amendment vote on his proposal by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Republican Leader Mitch McConnell.

The Kentucky senator wants the aid bill’s language to be changed to require an inspector general to oversee spending on Ukraine. Schumer and McConnell’s offer would have required Paul’s provision to get 60 votes in order for the amendment to the bill to occur, according to The Hill.

Under the Senate’s rules, it only takes one senator to object, the outlet reported.

“I think they’re going to have to go through the long way,” Paul told The Hill. The Senate’s passage of the Ukrainian aid package will be pushed for a vote later next week. (RELATED: House To Include Ukraine Aid In Government Funding Bill, Pelosi Says)

Rand Paul objection delays $40 billion Ukraine aid package https://t.co/PPC8QlkwIR pic.twitter.com/r2DBvLQmh8 — The Hill (@thehill) May 12, 2022

Schumer blasted Paul, saying the senator was acting as if it was “my way or the highway.”

“There is now only one thing holding us back, the junior senator from Kentucky is preventing swift passage of Ukraine aid because he wants to add, at the last minute, his own changes directly into the bill … He is not even asking for an amendment. He is simply saying my way or the highway,” Schumer said, according to The Hill.

McConnell echoed similar sentiments saying the Senate should try and pass the bill as soon as possible.

“Ukraine is not asking us to fight this war. They’re only asking for the resources they need to defend themselves against this deranged invasion, and they need help right now,” he reportedly said.

The House on Tuesday night voted on the billion-dollar aid package on a 368-57 vote. Paul pushed back against the quick push-through of the vote, saying, “we cannot save Ukraine by dooming the U.S. economy.”

.@RandPaul: “My oath of office is to the U.S. Constitution, not to any foreign nation … We cannot save Ukraine by dooming the U.S. economy.” pic.twitter.com/aRqY3DwZyU — TheBlaze (@theblaze) May 12, 2022

“Americans are feeling the pain [from inflation], and Congress seems intent only on adding to that pain by shoveling more money out the door as fast as they can,” Paul said, according to The Hill.