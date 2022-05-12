Wife Allegedly Plants Child Porn On Husband’s Phone In Custody Revenge Plot

An Oklahoma woman and her friend were arrested for allegedly planting child pornography on her husband’s cell phone, local outlets reported Tuesday.

Lacey Hucks allegedly asked her friend, Angel Moore, for help planning a revenge plot against her estranged husband, Brandon Hucks, before an upcoming child custody battle last December, according to local outlet KFOR. Hucks and Moore allegedly used Brandon’s old cell phone to take close to 900 screenshots of child pornography found on the dark web. (RELATED: Democratic Donor, Former Gubernatorial Candidate Eliot Cutler Arrested On Child Porn Charges)

On April 18, the two women went to Wynnewood Police Department with the cell phone to report the content on Brandon Hucks’ phone, the outlet reported. Hucks’ husband was arrested but after investigators found no child pornography on his current phone they became suspicious of Hucks’ and Moore’s plot. Moore allegedly confessed to their plan and reportedly told police she believed what her and Hucks did was the right thing to do.

Investigators say the woman was mad at her estranged husband, took 900 screenshots of naked children with his phone, and went to the police.https://t.co/KAA9IeXwy4 — KOKH FOX 25 (@OKCFOX) May 11, 2022

“This is kind of a crazy deal because there is a plot against a man over custody of children,” said Garvin County Sheriff Jim Mullett, Fox 25 reported. “The women got together and thought to conspire to put him in jail and get him out of the picture.”

Both women were charged with conspiracy and false reporting, according to Fox 25. Hucks, 33, is currently held with a $250,000 bond according to Garvin County detention records. Moore, 44, has reportedly been released on bail.

For possession of a single image of child pornography, a person is subject to five years in prison as well as a fine of up to $5,000, according to legal firm Coventon Criminal Defense, Newsweek reported.