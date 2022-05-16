35,000 Pounds Of Eggs Spill On Dallas Freeway After Big Rig Crash

Around 250,000 eggs were spilt onto a Texas highway Monday morning near Dallas after a big rig collided with highway infrastructure, resulting in the shutting down of Interstate 30 for clean up.

The cargo area of an eighteen-wheeler collided with a bridge support pillar, which ripped the trailer open and caused 35,000 pounds of eggs to spill onto the freeway, according to Fox 4 News.

The egg mess caused local Texas authorities to shut down all lanes on the highway and redirect traffic so that crews could clear the way. (RELATED: Mayor Of Ottawa Says He’s Trying To Sell The Trucks They Confiscated From Protesters)

Crews cleaned up egg shells, egg cartons and boxes as well as the trailer and other debris during the Monday morning commute, according to WFAA News.

The cartons were labeled as Egglands Best, WFAA reported.

A spokesperson told the local news outlet that 30,000 pounds of eggs amounts to about $90,000, according to WFAA. (RELATED: Good Luck Finding Easter Eggs To Dye This Year)

UPDATE: The egg cartons I’m seeing on I-30 are @EgglandsBest. Still confirming if the 30,000 pounds on the 18-wheeler that flipped were all Eggland’s Best. If so, a company spokesperson told me it’s equivalent to $90,000 worth of eggs. It was on its way to a distribution center. pic.twitter.com/KOGQ9Lvkx0 — Susanne Brunner (@SusanneBrunner) May 16, 2022

More images from that big mess on WB I-30 @ 45 in Dallas where all lanes are blocked this morning. Traffic forced to take 45. Avoid area. @wfaa @WFAADaybreak #Iamup #DFWTraffic 📸: @mikeforbeswfaa pic.twitter.com/DR2q5jqCUn — TasharaTakesTexas (@TasharaParker) May 16, 2022

The accident happened just before 4 a.m., WFAA reported.

The driver of the big rig was not injured, according to the outlet.