Chris Wallace Set To Host Sunday Show On CNN

CNN’s parent companies reportedly plan to announce Chris Wallace as the host of a Sunday evening show on the network Wednesday.

Warner Bros. Discovery will make the announcement to advertisers that Wallace, who lost his previous show when CNN+ collapsed, will lead a Sunday show on CNN, according to Axios. Wallace had been slated to host an interview show four nights a week on the failed streaming service after signing a multimillion-dollar contract with CNN in 2021, the outlet reported. (RELATED: New CNN Head Admits He Considers Himself A ‘Roadside Bomb’ When Employees Mess Up)

Instead, Wallace will be relegated to one weekend night show on CNN, the outlet reported. Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav told an audience at the upfront event that, “at a time where most news networks are advocacy networks, we at CNN intend to advocate for journalism first,” according to Axios.

After CNN+ tanked, Wallace said that he was “in good shape, whether it’s at CNN or someplace else.” Wallace ended a nearly two-decade career at Fox News to join CNN+, which had fewer viewers than a YouTube video of paint drying prior to its collapse.

CNN+ launched March 29 and ceased operations on April 30. Staffers were reportedly “furious” after the collapse, saying that “the big people will likely be saved, but what about everybody else, the people who do the real work?”