Conservative Lawmaker Arrested On Suspicion Of Rape, Sexual Assault

An unnamed British conservative lawmaker was released on bail Wednesday as police investigate allegations of rape, sexual assault and other related offenses, according to ABC News.

The lawmaker was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of abuse of position of trust and misconduct in public office, rape, sexual assault, and indecent assault, ABC News reported. Local law enforcement did not identify the suspect by name, only stating that it is a man in his 50s, and the alleged offense took place in London between 2002 and 2009, ABC continued.

The lawmaker is a member of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party, Reuters reported. (RELATED: REPORT: Downing Street Says Boris Johnson Will Be Fined For COVID Lockdown Parties)

“A member has been arrested in connection with an investigation into an allegation of very serious criminal offenses,” House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle told lawmakers, the outlet continued. He also said that the man in question would stay away from Parliament throughout the investigation, ABC reported.

“I, the House of Commons Commission and the House service take the safety of our staff and parliamentary community as a whole very seriously and are ensuring any necessary measures are taken in respect of MPs, employees and staff,” Hoyle continued, according to ABC.

London Metropolitan police issued a statement Tuesday, where they noted that the investigation would be “led by officers from Central Specialist Crime,” the Guardian reported. Sources within Westminster suggested that some of the offenses took place in Parliament, according to the outlet.