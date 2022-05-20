Federal Judge Blocks Biden From Ending Trump-Era Border Policy

A federal judge ruled Friday that the Biden administration’s move to end Title 42, the pandemic health policy used to quickly expel illegal migrants, must be paused, siding with Republican attorneys general who sued the administration.

“The Court agrees with the Plaintiff States that a nation-wide injunction is necessary for complete relief given the ability of immigrants crossing the border to move freely from one state to another,” Judge Robert Summerhays said in his decision.

Title 42 was implemented under the Trump administration in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and has been used to quickly expel migrants. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced April 1 the decision to end the policy on May 23. (RELATED: Republican AGs Throw Possible Wrench Into Lawsuit Over Biden’s Title 42 Decision)

“Today’s ruling is a significant win as Title 42 is one of the few policies that is actually working. I’m grateful to the court for upholding the rule of law and helping maintain some level of sanity as we continue to battle the Biden-made border crisis,” Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said in a statement to The Daily Caller News Foundation.

Arizona, Missouri and Louisiana argued in their lawsuit that ending Title 42 will create chaos at the border.

“Revoking Title 42 will create an unprecedented surge at the southern border and it will overwhelm law enforcement agencies and non-governmental organizations as well. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security, (DHS), estimates getting rid of Title 42 will result in as many as 18,000 migrants per day – which could mean 540,000 migrants in a single month,” the state attorneys general said.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) prepared for a surge after the CDC’s announcement, working to have the capacity to hold up to 18,000 migrants at a time.

