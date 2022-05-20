Gas Stations Add Extra Digit To Pump Meters In Anticipation Of $10 Gas

Gas stations in Washington have reportedly added an extra digit to their pumps in anticipation of $10 per gallon of gas, The Post Millennial reported Tuesday.

Gas Pumps have reportedly been reprogrammed to include double-digits at the 76 Gas Station in Auburn, Washington, located at 1725 Auburn Way North to accommodate record fuel prices. While the company has not confirmed they will have double-digit prices at their pumps, the company clarified that they are preparing for increased prices based on current trends, a 76 spokesperson said, according to the outlet. (RELATED: US Will Soon See Average Gas Prices Above $6 A Gallon, JPMorgan Says)

The company also reportedly sells racing fuel at their gas stations, including the location mentioned in the story, though their racing fuel is sold at separate fuel pumps, the outlet noted.

BREAKING: Washington gas stations run out of gas, add extra digit in anticipation of $10 dollar priceshttps://t.co/gTfWZ8c2J5 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) May 17, 2022

Fuel shortages have also reportedly been hitting eastern Washington which is contributing to speculative double-digit price increases. Gas stations in Kennewick, Pasco and West Richland have reportedly run out of fuel, though some stations reportedly still have diesel, The Post Millennial reported.

The Biden administration canceled all three remaining offshore oil and gas lease sales last week including the Cook Inlet in Alaska, and two in the Gulf of Mexico reportedly due to factors including conflicting court rulings.

The average pump price nationwide has surged to $4.59 per gallon of regular gasoline compared to $4.11 in April, according to AAA.