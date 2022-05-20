Devin Nunes’ Attorney Gives An Inside Look On His Relationship With Adam Schiff

In this episode of “Vince and Jason Save the Nation,” Vince and Jason sit down with Kash Patel, former chief of staff to then-acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller under the Trump administration, to discuss the Russiagate trial.

Patel also detailed what it was like working alongside Democrats, including California Rep. Adam Schiff, and representing former Republican California Rep. Devin Nunes.

Their conversation coincides with the trial of Hillary Clinton’s lawyer Michael Sussman and Clinton’s alleged campaign to derail then-candidate Donald Trump using the debunked Steele dossier, which alleged Trump had ties to Russia and rendezvoused with prostitutes. (RELATED: ‘A Very Well Laid-Out … Conspiracy Charge’: Kash Patel Says Sussmann Links Clinton, Fusion GPS And DOJ)

“Vince & Jason Save The Nation” is a political debate show that grapples with America’s most pressing questions. The show features intelligent, brutally honest conversations between Vince Coglianese and Jason Nichols, two nationally renowned political commentators who come from opposite sides of the political divide but share a profound love of country. Enlisting the support of their fascinating and talented guests, Vince and Jason tackle the existential issues confronting America and set out on their quest to Save the Nation.

