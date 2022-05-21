‘We’re Literally Experimenting On Children’: Bill Maher Rips LGBT Activists In Latest Monologue

Comedian Bill Maher addressed the recent upsurge in LGBT identification, questioning the use of puberty blockers in pediatrics in a Friday night monologue.

The “Real Time” host expressed hesitancy about children using puberty blockers, citing a lack of long term studies, saying that “we’re literally experimenting on children.”

If this spike in trans children is all biological, why is it regional? Either Ohio is shaming them or California is creating them. pic.twitter.com/t3Tx23MOsu — Bill Maher (@billmaher) May 21, 2022

“Maybe that’s why Sweden and Finland have stopped giving puberty blockers to kids, because we just don’t know much about the long term effects,” Maher said. (RELATED: Biden Administration Endorses Child Sex Changes On Transgender Visibility Day)

“Although common sense should tell you that when you reverse the course of raging hormones, there’s going to be problems,” Maher added.

Some problems Maher pointed to were child bone density development, fertility and “the ability to have an orgasm,” the comedian said.

Maher also pointed to statistics that show an exponential increase in LGBT-identifying people generation by generation.

“According to a recent Gallup poll, less than 1% of Americans born before 1946 — that’s Joe Biden’s Generation — identity that way. 2.6% of boomers do, 4.2% of Gen X, 10.5% of millennials and 20.8% of Gen Z … which means if we follow this trajectory we will all be gay in 2054,” the comedian said.

“It wasn’t that long ago that when adults asked a kid ‘what do you want to be when you grow up’, they meant ‘what profession’,” Maher said.

After commending the evolution of gay rights in the U.S., Maher told activists that “someone needs to say it: not everything’s about you.”

“And it’s okay to ask questions about something that’s very new and involves children,” Maher continued. “The answer can’t always be that someone from a marginalized community is automatically right — ‘trump card, mic drop, end of discussion’ — because we’re literally experimenting on children.”

Maher went on to claim that teenagers and young adults naturally gravitate toward LGBT identification because it is rebellious and “trendy,” Maher said.

“Penis equals man? Okay, boomer,” Maher jested.

The comedian faced backlash for his comments from Twitter users:

Pretty good sign you’re doing it wrong Bill Maher pic.twitter.com/ft9WFPfQG2 — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) May 21, 2022

One thing I like to do is ignore Bill Maher because he’s a bad person with bad opinions. — ⚓️Imani Two-Kitchens Gandy⚓️ (@AngryBlackLady) May 21, 2022



Democratic strategist Donna Brazile was a guest on the Friday night show.