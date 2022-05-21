NBA Champion Set To Return To Postseason Action

Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry is expected to play in game three of the Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday against the Boston Celtics.

Lowry has been injured with a strained hamstring and has missed the last eight of ten games for the Miami Heat, according to the Miami Herald. His return should provide a boost to the Miami squad that lost game two of the tied series last Thursday, 127-102.

Kyle Lowry (hamstring) and P.J. Tucker (knee) will warm up “with the intent to play” in Game 3 vs. Celtics pic.twitter.com/nHZAukMAlH — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 21, 2022

Lowry is a multiple time NBA all-star and averages an effective 13 points per game. He was also the starting point guard for the Toronto Raptors when they won the NBA championship for the first time in franchise history in 2019, when the Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors in six games. (RELATED: REPORT: NBA Owners Have ‘More Than $10 Billion Tied Up In China)

The Miami Heat have been to five NBA Finals since the 2010-11 season. The last time they made it to the Finals was during the height of the COVID pandemic in 2020, where they played in a bubble in Orlando with no fans in attendance. To make it to that year’s Finals, they had to defeat the same opponents they play tonight: their arch rivals, the Celtics.

Tip off for game three is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. on ESPN.