REPORT: NBA Owners Have ‘More Than $10 Billion Tied Up In China’

NBA owners are reportedly heavily invested in China.

The NBA has become notorious in the aftermath of Daryl Morey supporting freedom in Hong Kong for refusing to speak up against the atrocities of the CCP. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In fact, the NBA seems like it will do anything to keep the money flowing in from Beijing. Now, fans might have an idea why.

ESPN wrote the following in its report about NBA owners having money tied up in China:

The owners had reason to stay quiet: In addition to the money their teams derive from the NBA’s $5 billion business in China, many have significant personal stakes there through their other businesses.

ESPN examined the investments of 40 principal owners and found that they collectively have more than $10 billion tied up in China — including one owner whose company has a joint venture with an entity that has been sanctioned by the U.S. government.

Does this report shock a single person? Is there a single person on the planet shocked that NBA owners allegedly have a ton of money tied up in China?

If you are shocked, you’re damn sure not paying attention. Again, the NBA will do whatever is necessary to make sure the spigot from the CCP continues to flow and flow heavy.

The NBA had a great opportunity to stand up for freedom when Daryl Morey was getting flamed for supporting Hong Kong. It was a great opportunity to remind people that some things are more important than money.

Instead, the NBA didn’t do much of anything and LeBron James infamously said there are consequences for the First Amendment.

This is America, and while I’m all for getting cash and getting rich, I’m not for doing it with a dictatorship carrying out horrific crimes. Shame on the NBA for bending the knee to the NBA and shame on NBA owners for doing business with a country that is most definitely not our friend.