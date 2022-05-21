EXCLUSIVE: Mother, 3-Year-Old Son Nearly Swept Away As Illegals Continue Streaming Across Rio Grande

A migrant mother was nearly swept away in the strong currents of the Rio Grande River while trying to illegally cross the border with her three-year-old son, according to exclusive video footage obtained by the Daily Caller.

The Daily Caller’s Jorge Ventura visited Eagle Pass, Texas, where he followed migrant groups through the river. In one video, Ventura explains how he almost got swept away with the migrants who crossed from Piedras Negras, Mexico, into Eagle Pass due to the current.

Followed multiple migrant groups from Piedras Negras into the river and followed them crossing into Eagle Pass. The current is very strong and several migrants were almost swept away. More updates to come @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/dQZykDZIDy — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) May 20, 2022

In another video, Ventura is seen warning a migrant about the dangerous currents as she held onto her three-year-old son. The duo was nearly swept away. (RELATED: GRAPHIC WARNING: Migrant Drowns Trying To Illegally Cross River As Friend Desperately Clings To Pillar)

“Miss, it’s very dangerous,” Ventura told the woman in Spanish.

Migrant woman and 3-year-old son nearly swept away from the strong currents in the Rio Grande River. We witnessed this several times during our coverage today pic.twitter.com/MQqNwYqxpM — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) May 21, 2022

Dozens of migrants have drowned trying to cross the river, with a local law enforcement officer telling Ventura authorities find one to two dead bodies per day in the river, a figure “that’s only the ones they can find.”