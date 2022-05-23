Indiana University Medical School Proposes Woke Promotion, Tenure Requirements For Professors

Indiana’s top medical school plans on adding a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) credential for professors to be promoted and tenured, according to an announcement from the university.

Indiana University School of Medicine is updating its tenure and promotion process, which may include a mandate that faculty members “show effort toward advancing DEI.” Faculty may also be required to include a “short narrative DEI summary” in their personal statements and include DEI-related activities on their CVs, according to the medical school’s website.

The updated standards, which are still under consideration by the university, state that attending a DEI workshop “would be an acceptable way to fulfill the requirement” for professors.

Dr. Stanley Goldfarb, the chairman of an anti-woke medical group called Do No Harm, submitted an official comment to the medical school’s Faculty Steering Committee arguing that the policy is “deeply illiberal.”

“Forcing candidates to declare their support for DEI when so many of them undoubtedly oppose it would compel dishonesty,” Goldfarb said. “Forcing candidates to show a track record of involvement in DEI would compel participation in and allegiance to a belief system. All of this is deeply illiberal and violates [Indiana University Medical School’s] own professed commitment to academic freedom.”

Goldfarb also noted that Indiana taxpayers were effectively funding the ideological push on educators. (RELATED: School District Encouraged Philadelphia Teachers To Attend ‘Banging Beyond Binaries,’ ‘BDSM’ Conference)

“I am sure the people of Indiana, whose tax dollars fund the [Indiana University] School of Medicine, and their elected representatives would not support the ideological corruption of the state’s leading medical school,” Goldfarb continued.

Indiana University did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.