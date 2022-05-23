Footage Appears To Show Jack Posobiec Being Questioned By Swiss Police

Conservative journalist Jack Posobiec was briefly surrounded by Swiss police Monday at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Various videos were posted to social media that showed Swiss police encircling Posobiec as he ate with several other individuals at the Migros Restaurant, as seen in videos shared both by Posobiec and Benny Johnson.

BREAKING: @JackPosobiec was detained by Swiss police and they refused to give a reason why. pic.twitter.com/gDYS1AF2ww — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 23, 2022

“Excuse me, can I ask you why you’re detaining this journalist?” reporter Savanah Hernandez asked one of the officers surrounding Posobiec. The officer immediately told her to put her phone away, and said, “I don’t answer your questions.”

What appeared to be a spokeswoman for the Swiss police said, “we’re just making a normal police control, because you know, it’s WEF, everything’s very sensitive.” Nearly 2,500 global business, political, and social leaders are expected to attend the conference in the Swiss Alps, CNBC reported.

“Is there a reason he is specifically was targeted?” Hernandez asks the supposed spokeswoman. (RELATED: EARTH DAY: New Study Shows Many Protected Areas Don’t Benefit Wildlife)

“There is a reason, because we have to have a reason to control a person,” the spokeswoman responded, but refused to provide Hernandez with the reason. “I don’t have to tell you that. Why are you asking me that?” the spokeswoman said. She then demanded that Hernandez delete the footage she captured of the interaction between Posobiec, his team and the Swiss police.

Posobiec was not handcuffed or arrested, and was not taken into any physical detainment in any of the footage shared online thus far. He changed his Twitter name to “WEF Detainee Poso” shortly after the incident was shared online.