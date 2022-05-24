Just When You Thought Luxury Fashion Couldn’t Get More Bizarre, Models Bust Out Creepy Skin-Tight Gimp Suits

A behind-the-scenes look at Balenciaga’s Spring Summer 2023 show at the New York Stock Exchange Sunday featured bizarre models and attendees donning skin-tight erotica costumes.

Photographer Daniel Arnold snapped photos of celebrity attendees and models wearing latex gimp suites on the New York Stock Exchange floor, reported Interview Magazine.

Balenciaga debuted its Spring-Summer collection with models wearing the latex fetish bodysuits designed by Balenciaga’s creative director, Demna Gvasalia, reported The Wall Street Journal.

While talking about his 2021 show, Gvasalia said he looks for models with unconventional beauty, and he felt that it’s “very Balenciaga” to use “ugly models.” (RELATED: Epic Fashion Disasters From The 2022 Met Gala)

“I feel like my challenge and responsibility as a designer today is to question what beauty is. Why do we follow the rules from 50 years ago? I didn’t grow up in Versailles. I am a refugee. I needed to look for beauty in everything,” Gvasalia told Interview Mag.

Balenciaga’s Sunday show featured models taking to “the trading floor to hard techno under the light of flickering Nasdaq reports in a performance that featured giant boots, paper coffee cups, and a Demnafied collaboration with Adidas,” according to Interview Mag.

Many celebrities attended the luxury brand’s New York fashion show, including Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, Megan Thee Stallion, Pharrell, Kanye West, and Frank Ocean.

Gvasalia was named one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in 2022 for his Balenciaga designs.

“The duality that Demna presents not only reflects the times but forges ahead into the future,” Time stated. “His intention behind the brand feels deeper than selling a product, and that is why the Balenciaga effect is being felt all over the world.”