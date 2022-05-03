Epic Fashion Disasters From The 2022 Met Gala

Anna Wintour adorned a tiara for the 2022 Met Gala, as the chic queen of fashion welcomed some of the biggest names in Hollywood to her star-studded event. Sadly, not everyone that took a bold fashion risk found the same success.

This year’s gala was host to some of the most absurd, and downright bizarre outfits, becoming the center of some devastating fashion fails. Among the most epic fails was none other than Kylie Jenner, who somehow thought a crooked baseball cap and eerie wedding dress would be the way to go, according to Daily Mail. Other painful picks included her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, who appeared to have taken her “effortless beauty” concept too far, winding up with a lazy look. Shockingly, Gigi Hadid failed to portray her supermodel status when she showed up in a deep-red catsuit, according to In Touch Weekly.

@KylieJenner managed to hold her own at the #MetGala by wearing a contemporary twist on a wedding gown designed by Off-White’s founder, the late Virgil Abloh. https://t.co/qSGsQIdOZw — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) May 3, 2022

Kylie Jenner may have forgotten about the high-fashion status the Met Gala embraces. Either that, or she’s very obsessed with becoming a bride and mistook the red carpet for her walk down the aisle. Her outfit consisted of a ruffled wedding dress that was accented by a white baseball cap worn backwards, with a veil attached to it. The makeup mogul and reality TV star confused fans with her strange fashion move.

Gigi and Bella Hadid Surprise with Edgy Spandex and Leather Looks to Met Gala 2022 https://t.co/L568pYnJKg — People (@people) May 3, 2022

Gigi Hadid has long been credited for her impeccable taste in haute couture, and is currently one of the top earning supermodels, according to Pink Villa. Fans assumed she would have gotten the “Gilded Glamour” memo, but apparently, she wasn’t aware of the dress code expectations. Instead, she arrived to the Met Gala 2022 in a wine-red cat suit that would have been better suited for Halloween than this highly esteemed fashion event.(RELATED: Kim Kardashian Channels Her Inner Marilyn Monroe With An Iconic Met Gala Gown)

Kourtney Kardashian and Fiancé Travis Barker Wear Matching Skirts for Their Met Gala Debut https://t.co/aovmYE0skA — People (@people) May 3, 2022

Kourtney Kardashian also disappointed fans with her messy, sloppy look. Kudos went out to the star for adorably twinning with her fiance, but her fashion sense was severely lacking, and appeared to be thrown together. The style of her outfit wasn’t at all flattering to Kardashian, who seemingly could have benefitted from more time in the green room.

We’ll Never Be the Same After Camila Cabello’s 2022 Met Gala Look https://t.co/BCFuH0nWP6 — E! News (@enews) May 3, 2022

Finally, Camila Cabello took a top spot on the epic fashion-fail list when she showed up at the Met Gala wearing a very confusing outfit that wasn’t very easy on the eyes. The dress itself looked like an overly-used wedding gown that featured a revealing chest and cut-outs in all the wrong areas. Strange tulle flowers emerged from the underbody of the dress, which was both too much and not enough, all at the same time.