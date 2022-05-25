China Issues Direct Warning To US, Announces Military Drills After Biden’s Comments

China announced Wednesday it will be holding military drills in the sea and airspace around Taiwan as a response to President Joe Biden’s remarks that the U.S. would defend the island militarily.

The drills are a “solemn warning to the recent US-Taiwan collusion activities,” Col. Shi Yi, a spokesperson for the Eastern Theatre Command of the People’s Liberation Army, said in a statement.

“With regard to the ‘Taiwan question,’ the American side talks the talk but doesn’t walk the walk, frequently encouraging the ‘Taiwan independence’ forces, but this is hypocritical and done in vain and will only lead to a dangerous situation and serious consequences,” the statement continued, claiming that “Taiwan is part of China.”

“The troops in the theater of war are determined and are capable of defeating any external interference or Taiwan independence separatist conspiracy, and will resolutely safeguard national sovereignty, peace and territorial stability,” the statement added.

Biden said “yes” Monday at a joint press conference in Tokyo when pressed on whether the U.S. would “get involved militarily to defend Taiwan” if necessary.

“That’s the commitment we made,” he added.

NEW – Biden says the US would defend #Taiwan militarily against an invasion by China. pic.twitter.com/xxXEj1o2PJ — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) May 23, 2022

“We agree with the ‘One China’ policy,” Biden continued. “We signed on to it, and all the attendant agreements made from there, but the idea that it can be taken by force, just taken by force, is [not] appropriate. It would dislocate the entire region and be another action, similar to what happened in Ukraine.”

The White House was then forced to clear up Biden’s comments, saying America’s policy towards Taiwan “has not changed.”

“As the President said, our policy has not changed,” a White House official said. “He reiterated our One China policy and our commitment to peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. He also reiterated our commitment under the Taiwan Relations Act to provide Taiwan with the military means to defend itself.” (RELATED: Biden Continues Sparking Confusion Over US Policy Towards Taiwan)

Biden then sparked further confusion Tuesday, stating that the policy towards Taiwan had not changed, and that’s what he meant Monday.