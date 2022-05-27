Daily Caller patriots exclusive content
Two Of America’s Greatest Political Dangers Are Cozying Up Right Under Biden’s Nose

ALEXEI DRUZHININ/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images, Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Diana Glebova Associate Editor
Russia and China have been building their bonds during Biden’s administration, moving further away from American alliances and declaring a close friendship.

The two countries have been establishing stronger economic ties, holding joint military drills and pledging a closer future together while President Joe Biden visits Asia this week. China issued several threats to the U.S. during Biden’s trip after he claimed on Monday that America is ready to defend Taiwan militarily if necessary, and Russia has declared a path away from the West and toward China.