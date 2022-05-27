Comedian’s Joe Biden Parody Forces Stacey Abrams To Fight Back Laughter

Georgia Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams had to fight back laughter during a recent appearance on “The 85 South Comedy Show” after the host mocked President Joe Biden for allegedly having Alzheimer’s disease.

Abrams was discussing how it is difficult to get legislation passed because of the filibuster, and how Biden managed to pass his infrastructure package and COVID-19 relief but has had other issues because of the lack of votes.

“And so, on the vision side, Biden had a vision. He has talked about what that vision looks like,” Abrams said.

“He forget it, though,” co-host and comedian Karlous Miller said.

“No, no. Think-” Abrams went to say before the host again interjected. (RELATED: KOLB: Biden’s Hapless, Helpless And Hopeless Economic Policy)

“His Alzheimer’s kicked in,” Karlous said as Abrams fought back laughter. “He did. You ain’t seen him, he was talking about – he turned around – nobody back there. Well, I’ll be damned! I’ll be damned! I thought somebody was behind me.”

“There was a promise made-” Abrams tried to say. “An intention.”

Biden has repeatedly faced accusations that his mental health is deteriorating. Former President Donald Trump denigrated Biden’s mental state from the earliest days of the 2020 presidential campaign, with Trump himself taking a cognitive test in July of 2020. Biden said in August of 2020 he had not taken a cognitive test after having said just two months prior that he is “constantly tested.”