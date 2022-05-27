Four Dead, Two Injured In House Explosion Outside Of Philadelphia

Four people were pronounced dead, two injured, and two unaccounted for after a house exploded in Pennsylvania late Thursday.

First responders and multiple agencies were called to the home roughly 40 miles north of Philadelphia after the explosion, around 8:00 p.m., according to CNN. Two people linked to the property remain unaccounted for, according to Pottstown borough manager Justin Keller. (RELATED: Town Of Medford, Oregon, Asked To Evacuate Over Massive Explosion And Possible Chemical Leak)

Two people were transported to a regional hospital for treatment and 60 people were displaced after the explosion damaged several homes in the area, WGAL reported. It is unclear what caused the explosion but the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives responded to the scene, along with local police and the fire department, to investigate, Fox 29 reported.

At the scene of what appears to be an explosion on N. Washington Street in Pottstown. 1 house entirely gone, other houses damaged. No flames, smoke or smell of gas. These are the shots I got before police kicked me out. pic.twitter.com/r7gEgepQRx — Evan Brandt (@PottstownNews) May 27, 2022

Images of the destruction were shared on Twitter by Evan Brandt of Pottstown News and show the debris of where the house once stood.

A woman who lived down the street from the now-destroyed property told Fox 29 that her whole building shook when the explosion occurred.

“We thought that either an earthquake was happening or that someone crashed into the building,” she told the outlet.

People miles away from the explosion reported that they felt it in their homes and properties, Fox 29 continued. Schools in the area were closed Friday, the outlet noted. Overhead footage was posted on YouTube by 6ABC Philadelphia, credited to Bradley Long, that shows debris sprawling across what appears to be two lots in the area.