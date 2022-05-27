GoFundMe Efforts Raise Millions For Kids Left Behind By Mother Killed In Texas Shooting, Father Who Died Of Broken Heart

The fundraiser for the family of a teacher killed during Tuesday’s mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, and her husband who died of a heart attack two days later has raised nearly $2.5 million.

Donations to a GoFundMe campaign for the family of Irma Garcia, one of two teachers killed at Robb Elementary School, were at $2.127 million Friday afternoon. Garcia and her husband, Joe, who died of a heart attack Thursday, had four children, two of whom are under 18, according to The Detroit Free Press. (RELATED: The Innocent Victims Gunned Down In The Texas School Massacre)

Teammates of Twitter Philanthropy Help Raise $1.9 Million (now $2.125 Million) in 72 hours for Family of Slain Texas Teacher THANK YOU TEAM FROM THE PULTE FAMILY ! https://t.co/broa8THCXM pic.twitter.com/4Lyz48CRQ1 — Pulte (@pulte) May 27, 2022

Bill Pulte, the CEO of Pulte Capital, promoted the fundraiser multiple times to his 3.2 million followers on Twitter in what he calls “Twitter Philanthropy,” which “encourages users to highlight and participate in random acts of kindness for those that are truly in need,” according to the Team Pulte website.

“I will start crying with the amount of help I’ve gotten from him,” John Martinez, a nephew of the Garcias, told The Detroit Free Press. “His Twitter followers have been so generous. And as soon as he found out about my Uncle Joe, he messaged me immediately to ask how he could help. It’s something we’ll be forever grateful for.”

Pulte and the organizers of the GoFundMe did not respond to requests for comment from The Daily Caller News Foundation.

