Gas Prices Hit Another Record High

The national average for gasoline rose to a new record high of $4.62 a gallon on Memorial Day.

According to AAA, gas prices went up one penny since Sunday and gasoline is now 44 cents more expensive than it was just last month, CNN reported. On Memorial Day of 2021 gas prices averaged $3.05 a gallon. The Biden administration has continued to face criticism over the record-breaking gas prices and has been blaming the increase in price on the war in Ukraine. (RELATED: Biden’s Energy Sec Claims Biden Is ‘Obsessed’ With Lowering Gas Prices. So Why Do Prices Keep Going Up?)

AAA also says that around 34.9 million people are traveling by car for Memorial Day weekend, which is 4.6% higher than in 2020, CNN noted.

Meanwhile, gas prices in California have reached a high of $7.25 per gallon, according to the New York Post. (RELATED: Biden Admin’s Favorite Gas Talking Point Is False, Economists Say)

On Thursday, the average price of gas in the U.S. hit its last record, with the average price costing Americans $4.60 a gallon, up more than 92% since President Joe Biden took office.