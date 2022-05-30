Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno To School Shooters: ‘We Are Going To Kill You’

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno didn’t mince words when it came to his message to school shooters.

In the aftermath of the massacre in Uvalde, Texas, people have been discussing different ways to protect children and innocent people.

Well, the Florida lawman knows exactly what his officers will do to a school shooter.

“We’re not waiting one second. We are going to kill you because you can’t kill evil enough,” Marceno said in a video uploaded to his Twitter account.

You can give it a watch below.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno is serious when he says, “safe kids, safe schools.” #lawandordersheriff pic.twitter.com/xKr7XekY0z — Carmine Marceno – Florida’s Law and Order Sheriff (@SheriffLeeFL) May 27, 2022

This is the exact kind of spirit and attitude we need in America when it comes to dealing with school shooters. I couldn’t have said it better myself.

If you terrorize our schools and threaten the children in our communities, you absolutely should be met with the most violent possible response imaginable.

If you want to shoot at unarmed kids, let’s see how tough you think you are when good guys with guns come in banging and slinging lead in your direction.

I’m not kidding at all. If you are the kind of sadistic monster who wants to murder innocent people, then your first class ticket to hell can be punched by a 5.56 round coming out of a rifle.

There must be no mercy for school shooters, and make sure to let me know in the comments if you agree!