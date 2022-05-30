Cars Crash Into Large Crowd, Leaving 2 Dead And 19 Injured

Two people were killed and 19 others were injured after two cars crashed into a large crowd in Lincoln, Nebraska, police said Monday.

“We are investigating a fatality accident near 52nd and O St,” Lincoln police wrote in a tweet at 1:30 a.m. Monday morning,

“O St from 48th to 56th Streets is shut down in both directions and will be shut down for the next few hours,” the tweet continued, “Please avoid the area.”

We are investigating a fatality accident near 52nd and O St. O St from 48th to 56th Streets is shut down in both directions and will be shut down for the next few hours. Please avoid the area. — Lincoln Police (@Lincoln_Police) May 30, 2022

Two vehicles were involved in a T-bone crash that pushed into pedestrians gathered on the streets for Memorial Day weekend events, Lincoln Police Captain Max Hubka said.

The two fatalities in the crash were in one of the vehicles involved in the accident, Hubka told CNN. (RELATED: Gruesome Crash Leaves 3 Dead, 1 Person Decapitated)

“Two female occupants of one of the involved vehicles have been declared deceased at the scene,” Lincoln police said on Twitter.

Nineteen others were hospitalized. One is in critical condition and the other 18 are in a non life-threatening condition, police said.