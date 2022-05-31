Biden Meets With Boy Band To Discuss Anti-Asian Hate

The biggest boy band in the world made a stop at the White Hous on Tuesday, and lent their very famous voices to discussions about ending Asian hate crimes in the United States.

The 7-member band BTS dressed in matching, dapper suits, and spoke in their native Korean tongue to address the crowd that gathered for the White House press briefing.

“Hi we’re BTS and it’s a great honor to be invited to the White House today to discuss the important issues of anti-Asian hate crimes, Asian inclusion and diversity,” the band said, according to a video posted on YouTube by ABC7.

“We were devastated by the recent surge of hate crimes, including anti-Asian hate crime,” said one of the band’s members. Another member addressed their fans, thanking them for entrusting them as a voice in the Asian community. “We are here today thanks to our army, our fans, worldwide, who have different nationalities and cultures and use different languages. we are truly and always grateful.”

“Since today is the last day of the AANHPI heritage month, we join the White House to stand with the AANHPI community and to celebrate,” they said.

The Korean translator continued to interpret what other members of the band had just conveyed in Korean. “We believe music is always an amazing and wonderful unifier of all things,” he said. (RELATED: Police Indict Man Who Allegedly Assaulted Seven Asian Women In Three-Hour Period)

Global K-pop sensation @BTS_twt spoke at the White House press briefing before meeting with Pres. Biden to celebrate AANHPI Heritage Month. Group member Jin said the group “stands with the AANHPI community.” https://t.co/Lal6L2eOnH pic.twitter.com/FhJgfO7nXv — ABC News (@ABC) May 31, 2022

In addition to the press conference, BTS is scheduled to participate in a closed meeting with President Biden in the Oval Office, according to TMZ. Biden has long been advocating for a swift end to Asian hate. He signed the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act into law in 2021 in response to the rising rates of Asian hate crimes since the start of the pandemic.

Wrapping up their thoughts at the press conference, the band said, “Everyone has their own history, we hope today is one step forward to respecting and understanding each and everyone as a valuable person.”