Police Indict Man Who Allegedly Assaulted Seven Asian Women In Three-Hour Period

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced Monday that Steven Zajonc, 28, was indicted on felony charges for assaulting seven Asian women over the course of three hours earlier in the year.

The New York State Supreme Court charged Zajonc with six felony counts of assault in the third degree as a hate crime, and seven counts of aggravated harassment in the second degree, which is a misdemeanor hate crime, according to the Manhattan DA office’s official statement. Zajonc allegedly went on a rampage Feb. 27, 2022, around 6:00 p.m., attacking his female victims on the eastside of Manhattan, the DA reported.

“These attacks on seven New York women, each fueled by anti-Asian hate, are yet another sobering reminder of the demonstrable fears AAPI communities, particularly AAPI women, in our City continue to face,” DA Bragg said in the statement. “As alleged, within just three hours, Steven Zajonc selectively ambushed seven Asian women in separate assaults, some of which he struck from behind – for no other reason than their perceived race. This indictment is a result of our collaboration with the NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force, and critically, assistance from the brave witnesses and victims who came forward to stand up against hate.”

Six of the victims suffered bleeding lacerations and bruising to their faces, and the seventh was knocked unconscious, the DA statement continued. (RELATED: Man Arrested For Attempted Murder, Hate Crime After Punching 67-Year-Old Asian Woman 125 Times)

The victims ranged in age from 19 to 57, according to CNN. Zajonc was described as a “homeless man,” by The Hill and approached his victims from behind before allegedly striking them in the face with his fist or his elbow.

“My Office is a safe place to report crimes regardless of your immigration status. If you have been a victim or witness to a hate crime or bias incident, please call our Hate Crimes Hotline at 212-335-3100,” DA Bragg concluded in his statement.