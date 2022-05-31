Biker Gang Shootout In Nevada

Preliminary investigations into a reported shootout Sunday on a freeway near Henderson, Nevada, suggest that the incident involved all members or affiliates of rival Outlaw Motorcycle Gangs (OMGs) the Hells Angels and Vagos.

Law enforcement arrived on the scene on the northbound US-95 Freeway to find six subjects who had sustained gunshot wounds Sunday, according to the City of Henderson communications team. Two of the six subjects were allegedly in reported to be in condition, while four were transported to a local four hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the release continued. (RELATED: REPORT: Woman Allegedly Stabs Date During Sex In Revenge For US Killing Qasem Soleimani)

Rumor has it the Hells Angels and Vagos got into a shootout on the highway in Henderson this morning. — Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) May 29, 2022

Three of those involved, including Richard Devries, 66, Stephen Alo, 46, and Russell Smith, 26, were taken into custody and booked with: 6 counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, 6 counts of battery, 6 counts of discharging a gun at an occupied structure/vehicle, and 1 count of conspiracy to commit murder with a deadly weapon, the release reported.

It is unclear what motorcycle gang the arrestees were involved with, the New York Post noted. Former Hells Angels leader of the Ventura, California, chapter George Christie said that what the shootout “boils down to are territory and egos,” according to KTNV.

Both sides of the US-95 were closed for several hours throughout the course of the investigation Sunday, the Henderson release continued. Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call the Henderson Police Department, who are leading the investigation, the release noted.

The city listed the telephone number 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit the Crime Stoppers website with tips. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest, or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers, may result in a cash reward, the release noted.