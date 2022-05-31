Democrat Max Rose Calls Out His Own Party For Shying Away From Competition

Former Democratic New York Rep. Max Rose called out his own party in a Tuesday statement, saying, despite redistricting in the state, he will still be running, and called on Democrats to focus on other districts that President Joe Biden did not win by double digits.

Rose, who is running to take back his old seat in New York’s 11th District, released a statement saying he will remain in the race, and that if Democrats cannot win districts like his, then their message will never move forward. He also said the Democratic Party does not deserve to win if they cannot win districts like his.

“New York’s entire redistricting process has been a travesty that affirmed every voters’ worst beliefs about our political system. Some have suggested that it’d be easier for me to run in a more Democratic district or to suspend my campaign,” Rose said in the release. (RELATED: These 10 States Had The Most Expensive Gas Over Memorial Day Weekend)

“What kind of message does it send when Democrats run away to different districts because they think having to earn the votes of Republicans and Independents means their political career is over? If we can only win in seats where Joe Biden won by more than ten points then we will never build the coalition we need to end gun violence, protect a woman’s right to choose, and make this country affordable,” Rose continued. “And frankly, the Democratic Party doesn’t deserve to win if it’s willing to give up on earning the trust of every American.”

“So let me make this very clear: we are not giving up and we intend to win. This country is too damn important to let the broken politics that brought us to this point carry on without a fight,” he concluded.

If Democrats can’t win in districts like #NY11 then we will never build the coalition we need to end gun violence, protect a woman’s right to choose, and make this country affordable. I’m staying in this fight. See my full statement below:👇 pic.twitter.com/Jj9yBqDMKr — Max Rose (@MaxRose4NY) May 31, 2022

Rose’s announcement comes days after the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) put out a press release saying Rose might have dropped out of his race due to new congressional maps. Rose’s district covers the entire Staten Island and other conservative areas in Brooklyn, the New York Post reported.

“It looks like Max Rose is no longer running for Congress,” the NRCC said in the press release. “There’s no confirmation either way, but based on Rose’s silence about the new congressional maps and whether he’ll remain in the race for NY-11, it wouldn’t be out of line to assume he’s no longer running.”

Rose was originally elected to Congress in 2018 before losing his race for reelection to Republican Rep. Nicole Malliotakis.