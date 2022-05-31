‘Enjoy Your Day’: Trump Gives Abrupt Ending After Going Off On Sussmann Verdict

Former President Donald Trump gave a long rant Tuesday on his Truth Social account lambasting the non-guilty verdict in the case against Hillary Clinton’s campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann.

Sussmann was found not guilty of lying to the FBI by a federal jury Tuesday.

“Our Legal System is CORRUPT, our Judges (and Justices!) are highly partisan, compromised or just plain scared, our Borders are OPEN, our Elections are Rigged, Inflation is RAMPANT, gas prices and food costs are ‘through the roof,’ our Military ‘Leadership’ is Woke, our Country is going to HELL, and Michael Sussmann is not guilty. How’s everything else doing? Enjoy your day!!!”

Sussmann presented the FBI with allegations that Trump’s organization was having secret conversations with a Russian bank back in 2016. Sussmann was later charged with lying to the FBI by Special Counsel John Durham.

The federal jury began deliberations on Friday after hearing from several witnesses. During the trial, former FBI general counsel James Baker said with “100%” confidence that Sussmann told him the tip he provided was not on behalf of any campaign or client. Sussmann has claimed he made the tip in “good faith” and denied trying to hide ant ties to the Clinton campaign.