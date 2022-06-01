At Least 4 Killed After Hospital Shooting In Oklahoma, Police Say

A gunman killed at least four people in an attack at a Tulsa, Oklahoma, hospital Wednesday, police said at a news conference.

Tulsa Police Department Deputy Chief Eric Dalgleish said the shooter is also dead, and he is believed to have succumbed to a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to CNN. The attack took place at the St. Francis Hospital campus in Tulsa minutes before 5 p.m. local time, police said.

BREAKING: Multiple people were shot at a Tulsa medical building on a hospital campus Wednesday and “some unfortunately were killed,” a police captain said. Tulsa police said in a Facebook post just before 6 p.m. that the shooter was dead. https://t.co/D8PX5GG9rU — The Associated Press (@AP) June 1, 2022

Police responded within four minutes after receiving a call that shots had been fired at the Natalie Medical Building, according to the outlet. Police said the incident was largely contained to one section of the second floor, and that no officers were injured during the attack. Responding officers made contact with the shooter about five minutes after arriving at the scene, Dalgleish said. (RELATED: Police Reveal Key Information On How Texas School Shooting Happened)

The deputy chief added that two firearms– a rifle and a handgun — were found at the scene and it appeared both had been fired.

Police said they are getting close to identifying the suspect, but no other information has been made public yet about the shooter or their motives, according to CNN.

Some number of individuals were also wounded in the attack, and a reunification site was set up at nearby Memorial High School.