BREAKING NEWS: CNN Will Stop Pretending That Everything Is ‘Breaking News’

CNN will stop pretending that everything is “breaking news” after new CEO Chris Licht announced new guidelines to its stylebook to combat overuse of the term breaking news, Axios reported Thursday.

“We are truth-tellers, focused on informing, not blaming our viewers,” Licht and Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said in a memo obtained by Axios. “You’ve already seen far less of the ‘Breaking News’ banner across our programming.”

Licht said the company has had several complaints both from inside and outside the network about the alleged overuse of the “Breaking News” banner.

“It has become such a fixture on every channel and network that its impact has become lost on the audience,” Licht continued, according to Axios.

“It certainly will need tweaks, so we are open to feedback, but this is a great starting point to try to make ‘Breaking News’ mean something BIG is happening,” he reportedly continued.

“The tenor of our voice holistically has to reflect” on the network’s mission to inform the audience of the truth, Licht said, according to the report.

Licht has begun shaking things up at the network, sending a memo to employees in May that he wants the outlet to focus on the truth as “too many people have lost trust in the news media.”

“CNN must be a vital, relevant, and respected part of our culture,” Licht said to employees. “Sadly, too many people have lost trust in the news media. I think we can be a beacon in regaining that trust be being an organization that exemplifies the best characteristics of journalism: fearlessly speaking truth to power, challenging the status quo, questioning ‘group-think’ and educating viewers and readers with straightforward facts and insightful commentary, while always being respectful of differing viewpoints.”

Licht was chosen by Zaslav to replace former president Jeff Zucker. Zaslav said he wanted CNN to return to focusing on the facts.