Actor Brad Johnson From ‘Melrose Place’ Dead At Age 62

Actor Brad Johnson passed away Feb. 18 in Fort Worth, Texas, as a result of complications from COVID-19, The Hollywood Reporter reported Thursday.

Johnson, who was 62 years old at the time of his death, was best known for being the “Marlboro Man” and for acting in the TV series “Melrose Place” and the Steven Spielberg-directed movie “Always,” according to the outlet. His family described him as a “true renaissance man” in an obituary dedicated to the actor, the New York Post reported.

“Although he was taken too early, he lived life to the fullest and taught his children to do the same,” his family said in a statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Brad greatly enjoyed improving and enhancing land, in a way that maintained and respected its natural beauty. He always felt most at home outdoors, and his passion for the land made that evident. As much as he loved cowboying, hunting and land, Brad loved nothing more than his family,” they added. (RELATED: Basketball Star Justin Hardy Dead At Age 22)

Johnson’s career achievements also included being a Calvin Klein model and appearing in works such as “Dallas,” “Soldier of Fortune, Inc.,” “Riverworld,” “CSI,” “The Birds II: Land’s End” and “Rough Riders,” according to the NY Post.

Johnson was cast in a role for a Western movie called “Treasure Valley” in 2021 but had yet to film any scenes, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

He leaves behind wife Laurie and children Shane, Bellamy, Rachel, Eliana, Eden, Rebekah, Annabeth and William.