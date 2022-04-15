‘Seinfeld’ Actress Liz Sheridan Dead At Age 93

​Hollywood actress Liz Sheridan has died peacefully in her sleep at the age of 93.

Sheridan reportedly passed away from natural causes a mere five days after celebrating her 93rd birthday, according to TMZ. The beloved actress thrilled fans in her role as the TV mom of Jerry Seinfeld on the hit sitcom “Seinfeld,” and will forever be remembered by her numerous contributions to the world of entertainment.

Jerry Seinfeld’s TV Mom Liz Sheridan Dead at 93 https://t.co/PoxejUUzpE — TMZ (@TMZ) April 15, 2022

Sheridan’s decades-long career as an actress was highlighted by her time on “Seinfeld” in the role of Helen Seinfeld, Jerry’s overprotective, loving mother, according to TMZ. She mesmerized fans with her famous catchphrase from the show, “How could anyone not like him?” reported the outlet. Sheridan appeared in 20 episodes of the show, including the 1998 finale, according to Deadline.

Sheridan also played the role of Raquel Ochmonek, the grouchy, unforgettable neighbor on the family sitcom “ALF,” and appeared in three dozens episodes between 1986-1990, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Estelle Harris, Famous Actress From ‘Seinfeld,’ Passes Away At Age Of 93)

Liz Sheridan, the veteran actress best known for playing Jerry Seinfeld’s mother on ‘Seinfeld’ and also recurred on ‘ALF’ and appeared in several Broadway shows, died today in New York City. She was 93 https://t.co/04RzjqJ38H — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) April 15, 2022

In addition to the talent she brought to the small screen, Sheridan was also an accomplished Broadway performer, appearing in “Happy End” alongside Meryl Streep, according to Deadline. She published a book called “Dizzy and Jimmy” which detailed her romantic life with James Dean, and captured the essence of their passionate affair, according to Deadline.

Sheridan leaves behind a daughter and son-in-law, according to TMZ.