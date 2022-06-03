Former Arizona Football Player DaVonte’ Neal Charged With Murder

Former Arizona football player DaVonte’ Neal has been arrested on a murder charge.

The former standout player for the Wildcats was arrested on a felony first-degree murder charge for allegedly killing someone in 2017, according to the Idaho State Journal. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Neal is currently an assistant coach at Idaho State, but the school plans to terminate his contract, according to the same report.

BREAKING: Idaho State defensive backs coach Davonte’ Neal has been arrested on an extradition warrant in Arizona’s Maricopa County. He is currently booked in the Bannock County jail. https://t.co/TVR8zTvizS — Greg Woods (@GregWWoods) June 2, 2022

In total, the former football star is facing charges of first-degree murder, one count of drive by shooting and one count of discharging a firearm at a structure.

All three charges are felonies in Arizona, according to the same Idaho State Journal Report.

Idaho State University recently initiated the process to terminate one of its assistant football coaches following his arrest in Pocatello. https://t.co/VGTJL6CD6B — Idaho State Journal (@IdahoStateJ) June 2, 2022

As I always say, Neal has every right in the world to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in court, but these are some insanely serious charges.

These are the kinds of charges that can put you away forever, and he’s not just facing one felony. On top of the murder charge, he’s facing two other felonies that could carry significant prison sentences.

Idaho State head coach Charlie Ragle on DBs coach DaVonte’ Neal’s arrest: “The circumstances that have taken place in the last week are devastating to everybody involved.” Ragle issued this statement and did not take questions, explaining he didn’t have all the answers. pic.twitter.com/KG4M6INokC — Greg Woods (@GregWWoods) June 2, 2022

The justice system will have to figure out whether Neal is guilty and he’ll have his time in court. However, if a jury convicts him on any of these charges, he will likely spend a serious amount of time behind bars.

Here is our story on the arrest of @IdahoStateFB assistant coach Davonte’ Neal on charges including first-degree murder. pic.twitter.com/XpHVYzc1tO — Joey DuBois (@joeyduboistv) June 3, 2022

It’s a wild situation, and he better hope like hell he has an outstanding legal team. He’s going to need it.