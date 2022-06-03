Editorial

Liberals React To Kyle Rittenhouse Tweeting About Using A Rifle To Save His Life

KENOSHA, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 10: Kyle Rittenhouse waits for the jury to enter the room to continue testifying during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on November 10, 2021 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Rittenhouse is accused of shooting three demonstrators, killing two of them, during a night of unrest that erupted in Kenosha after a police officer shot Jacob Blake seven times in the back while being arrested in August 2020. Rittenhouse, from Antioch, Illinois, was 17 at the time of the shooting and armed with an assault rifle. He faces counts of felony homicide and felony attempted homicide. (Photo by Sean Krajacic-Pool/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Some people are not happy with Kyle Rittenhouse reminding people that weapons save lives.

The young man went mega-viral Thursday night when he tweeted the reason that he is still alive and breathing is because he had a weapon while in Kenosha.

“I am alive today because I was able to protect myself,” Rittenhouse tweeted to his followers. He shot three people attacking him during a brutally violent riot in 2020.

However, Rittenhouse talking about using a semi-automatic weapon, which people are trying to ban, didn’t sit well with many people.

Check out some of the worst reactions below.

Simply disgusting reactions for the most part, and there’s no other way to put it. If you’re still calling Kyle Rittenhouse a murderer, you’re either an idiot or you’re willfully lying and spreading misinformation. If it’s the latter, you might want to have a good lawyer read to roll.

Furthermore, it just goes to show how some people refuse to accept that a gun is the great equalizer when it comes to leveling the field between the good guys and bad guys.

When an angry and violent mob attacked Rittenhouse, he used his steady hand and accurate aim to kill two of them and wound a third attacker, who pulled out a handgun during the exchange.

I guess simply surviving instead of allowing a brutal mob to kill you in the street is unacceptable for some people.

If you find yourself rage tweeting about the fact a young man shot his attackers instead of just dying, you should put your phone down and step away for a long time.