Liberals React To Kyle Rittenhouse Tweeting About Using A Rifle To Save His Life

Some people are not happy with Kyle Rittenhouse reminding people that weapons save lives.

The young man went mega-viral Thursday night when he tweeted the reason that he is still alive and breathing is because he had a weapon while in Kenosha.

“I am alive today because I was able to protect myself,” Rittenhouse tweeted to his followers. He shot three people attacking him during a brutally violent riot in 2020.

I am alive today because I was able to protect myself. — Kyle Rittenhouse (@ThisIsKyleR) June 3, 2022

However, Rittenhouse talking about using a semi-automatic weapon, which people are trying to ban, didn’t sit well with many people.

Check out some of the worst reactions below.

You’re alive today because you’re a white man. https://t.co/QSPdS5PBqk — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) June 3, 2022

You misspelled “because of systematic white supremacy” 👌🏻 https://t.co/tAKo4zfkiy — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) June 3, 2022

You’re a murdering little coward who went looking for trouble. https://t.co/LQFPqFW3F9 — Steven DeKnight (@stevendeknight) June 3, 2022

They’ve made a hero out of a kid who: 1) was motivated by right-wing Facebook groups calling for “patriots willing to take up arms” 2) armed himself with an AR-15 style rifle & drove 20 miles from his home to Kenosha 3) thought he could do a better job than the National Guard https://t.co/K4QouQ0IZu — May Malik (@maymalik) June 3, 2022

If you hadn’t been in Kenosha, you’d be as alive as you are right now and the people you murdered would be alive too. https://t.co/vEQCsa02o7 — Khary Penebaker (@kharyp) June 3, 2022

You took a gun to a volatile situation. It was a shooting that YOU caused. And you cried like a bitch. Your trial is a dark day for America. You little twat. https://t.co/W5wiSYtV9L — Titus (@TitusNation) June 3, 2022

I wouldn’t brag. To most people you’re a murderer. You have to live with that the rest of your life. Good luck. https://t.co/hGNEFLCOxp — Dante (@Dantethecomic) June 3, 2022

Simply disgusting reactions for the most part, and there’s no other way to put it. If you’re still calling Kyle Rittenhouse a murderer, you’re either an idiot or you’re willfully lying and spreading misinformation. If it’s the latter, you might want to have a good lawyer read to roll.

Furthermore, it just goes to show how some people refuse to accept that a gun is the great equalizer when it comes to leveling the field between the good guys and bad guys.

When an angry and violent mob attacked Rittenhouse, he used his steady hand and accurate aim to kill two of them and wound a third attacker, who pulled out a handgun during the exchange.

I guess simply surviving instead of allowing a brutal mob to kill you in the street is unacceptable for some people.

If you find yourself rage tweeting about the fact a young man shot his attackers instead of just dying, you should put your phone down and step away for a long time.