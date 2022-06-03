Kyle Rittenhouse Reminds People He’s Still Alive Because He Was Armed In Viral Tweet

Kyle Rittenhouse shared some blunt thoughts Thursday night about the Second Amendment.

The young man famous for shooting three people attacking him in Kenosha took a moment to remind people about the importance of the Second Amendment. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Following President Joe Biden’s speech pushing for massive gun restrictions in America, Rittenhouse tweeted, “I am alive today because I was able to protect myself.”

I am alive today because I was able to protect myself. — Kyle Rittenhouse (@ThisIsKyleR) June 3, 2022

He also tweeted that the Second Amendment shouldn’t be infringed, and both tweets have gone mega-viral.

“The right of people to keep and bear arms shall NOT be infringed,” Joe. — Kyle Rittenhouse (@ThisIsKyleR) June 3, 2022

For those of you who might have been living under a rock the past couple years, Rittenhouse used an AR-15 platform weapon to shoot three people attacking him during a massive riot in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

With some well-placed shots, he killed two of the attackers and seriously wounded a third man, who drew a weapon on him.

I also say well-placed without any hint of sarcasm or humor. In the most intense moment of his life with his safety on the line, Rittenhouse only hit the people attacking him.

For those of you who watch my interviews, you might think everyone is capable of being a badass shooter, but that’s just not reality. The fact Rittenhouse didn’t accidentally clip someone else under pressure is absurdly impressive.

Now, he’s reminding people the importance of having access to guns. When the jackals and bad guys are at the gate, you don’t want to be defenseless, and while I wouldn’t recommend ever being at a riot to begin with, if people are going to come for your head, you damn sure want to be armed.

People in the media pretend that the AR-15 is some kind of super dangerous weapon that is new technology. Semi-automatic weapons are more than 100 years old. You used to be able to buy Thompson submachine guns right off the shelf in America. Please stick to the facts. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) June 3, 2022

Props to Kyle for continuing to stand for the Second Amendment.