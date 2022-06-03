Editorial

Kyle Rittenhouse Reminds People He’s Still Alive Because He Was Armed In Viral Tweet

Joe Biden, Kyle Rittenhouse (Credit: REUTERS/Leah Millis and Sean Krajacic-Pool/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Kyle Rittenhouse shared some blunt thoughts Thursday night about the Second Amendment.

The young man famous for shooting three people attacking him in Kenosha took a moment to remind people about the importance of the Second Amendment. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Following President Joe Biden’s speech pushing for massive gun restrictions in America, Rittenhouse tweeted, “I am alive today because I was able to protect myself.”

He also tweeted that the Second Amendment shouldn’t be infringed, and both tweets have gone mega-viral.

For those of you who might have been living under a rock the past couple years, Rittenhouse used an AR-15 platform weapon to shoot three people attacking him during a massive riot in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

With some well-placed shots, he killed two of the attackers and seriously wounded a third man, who drew a weapon on him.

I also say well-placed without any hint of sarcasm or humor. In the most intense moment of his life with his safety on the line, Rittenhouse only hit the people attacking him.

For those of you who watch my interviews, you might think everyone is capable of being a badass shooter, but that’s just not reality. The fact Rittenhouse didn’t accidentally clip someone else under pressure is absurdly impressive.

Now, he’s reminding people the importance of having access to guns. When the jackals and bad guys are at the gate, you don’t want to be defenseless, and while I wouldn’t recommend ever being at a riot to begin with, if people are going to come for your head, you damn sure want to be armed.

Props to Kyle for continuing to stand for the Second Amendment.