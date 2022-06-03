Man Arrested Outside Capitol Found With Fake Badge, High-Capacity Magazines

A Michigan man was arrested Friday morning just outside the U.S. Capitol after he was caught carrying high-capacity magazines in his car.

Police also allegedly found a BB-gun, a fake badge, body armor, and other unspecified ammunition, according to a press release. (RELATED: New York Senate Votes To Make Bullet-Proof Vests Illegal)

Capitol authorities made the arrest after the suspect, 53-year-old Flint, Michigan, resident and retired New York police officer, Jerome Felipe, allowed police to search his vehicle, the release stated.

Felipe apparently tried to deceive the capitol patrol officer by showing them a fake badge that read “Department of the INTERPOL,” and making a false statement that he was a criminal investigator, the press statement said.

Capitol Police say they arrested a man parked outside the Capitol who had a fake badge that says “Department of the INTERPOL” on it and claimed he was an Interpol criminal investigator. He also had:

– A BB gun

– Body armor

– High capacity magazines

– Ammunition pic.twitter.com/FEBOxHm8wZ — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) June 3, 2022

The arrest was made at around 5 a.m. after a U.S. Capitol police patrol officer approached Felipe, who was allegedly in a 2017 Dodge Challenger near Peace Circle, on the West side of the Capitol, the report stated.

Capitol police have reportedly charged Felipe with Unlawful Possession of High Capacity Magazines and Unregistered Ammo, the report said.

Authorities have not yet figured out why Felipe was parked outside the capitol, according to the source.