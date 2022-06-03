New York Senate Votes To Make Bullet-Proof Vests Illegal

New York Democrats passed a new package of gun control laws Thursday, which included banning the sale of body armor.

Senate Bill S9407B is targeted to stop individuals who are not employed in eligible professions from legally acquiring a body vest. Eligible professions include law enforcement and military personnel, according to the bill.

#NYSenate Bill S9407B, sponsored by Senator @BrianKavanaghNY, passed (55-8, unofficial). Relates to the unlawful purchase and unlawful sale or delivery of a body vest:https://t.co/eYdk7tcg0u — New York State Senate (@NYSenate) June 2, 2022

In total, the Senate passed 10 laws pertaining to gun control, according to the website. (RELATED: NYC Appoints ‘Gun Violence Czar’ As Gun Violence Is Expected To Worsen)

Other bills included measures that require a license to purchase a semi-automatic rifle that needs to be renewed every five years, as well as enhanced stringent recordkeeping and reporting to prevent gun and ammunition sales to individuals with a criminal record.

“We cannot be satisfied by New York’s already tough gun laws,” Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a press release. “This comprehensive package will close loopholes, give law enforcement the tools they need to prevent easy access to guns, and stop the sale of dangerous weapons to 18-year-olds.”

The Senate also passed laws protecting abortions and voting privileges.

State lawmakers passed Senate Bill S9079A, which prohibits in-state professional misconduct charges against medical practitioners who perform “reproductive health services” to someone who resides where such practices are illegal, according to the bill.

Legislators also passed a bill supporting the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act to ensure that members of “racial, color, and language-minority groups shall have an equal opportunity to participate in the political processes of the state of New York, and especially to exercise the elective franchise,” the bill states.

The bills have yet to be signed by Gov. Hochul.