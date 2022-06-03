Arizona Officer Shot And Killed During Traffic Stop

An Arizona police officer was fatally shot during a traffic stop Thursday that ended with the suspect being killed, according to police.

The incident began Thursday night around 7:11 p.m. after a White Mountain Apache Police Officer pulled over a vehicle in Whiteriver, the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Facebook.

“An altercation occurred between the officer and the person operating the vehicle,” police said. “During the altercation, the officer was fatally shot. The suspect took the officer’s police vehicle and fled the scene.”

Other officers pursued the suspect through “very remote areas of the Fort Apache Indian Reservation to the Hawley Lake area where the officers and the suspect were involved in a gun battle.”

During the "gun battle," a second officer was shot and injured and the suspect was fatally shot, according to police. The officer was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

“The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office would like to express our deepest sympathy for the loss of the White Mountain Apache Police Officer and the Officer that was injured serving their community today,” Sheriff David Clouse said.

The White Mountain Apache Tribe said they are “indebted to our Police Department and EMS for their prompt and courageous response, and grateful for the assistance rendered by our neighboring jurisdictions,” according to Fox News. “Our prayers, tonight, are with the families of those officers involved, and with all of our first responders.”