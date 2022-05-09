NYPD Officer Allegedly Shoots His Wife’s Lover Before Turning His Gun On Himself

Off-duty NYPD officer Sean Armstead allegedly shot and killed a man he suspected as being his wife’s lover, before fatally turning the gun on himself, Sunday in Orange County, N.Y.

At roughly 10:30 pm, Armstead’s wife, Alexandra Vanderheyden, was with 20-year-old Edward Wilkins at a La Quinta Inn, when Armstead allegedly appeared and chased them out of the hotel, according to Daily News. They attempted to flee in their car, but Armstead pursued them in his own vehicle, according to the New York Post.

Armstead reportedly forced their vehicle to a stop at Route 211 East and Tower Drive outside a Buffalo Wild Wings, by ramming his own car into it, reported Daily News. Wilkins then attempted to escape on foot, but Armstead allegedly unloaded 16 rounds, striking Wilkins in the back, and head, and killing him. Armstead then loaded his weapon and turned it on himself, according to the New York Post.

A witness by the name of Gary DeYoung was walking his dog at the time and recalls overhearing the sound of the collision. ”

Then one guy jumps out, comes over here and starts shooting away,” revealed Daily News. “I was like, ‘Whoa.’ I called 911. By that time, there was two deceased on the ground here in the parking lot,” said DeYoung, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Rapper DaBaby Cleared Of Criminal Charges After Allegedly Shooting Home Intruder)

Vanderheyden was the only member of the love triangle that remained unhurt after the shooting, according to the New York Post. She said she believed Armstead had tracked her through her cell phone.

A pool of blood was reportedly visible in front of the Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant, according to the New York Post.

Armstead joined the NYPD in July 2011.