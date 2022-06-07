Retweeting Stelter, Kinzinger Says Fox Journos Should Quit If Network Doesn’t Give Him Attention

Republican Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger retweeted CNN’s Brian Stelter criticizing Fox News for not airing the January 6 Committee’s hearings Monday.

Kinzinger, who serves on the January 6 committee, encouraged journalists at the network to quit their job over Fox’s refusal to air the hearings.

“If you work for @FoxNews and want to maintain your credibility as a journalist, now is a good time to speak out, or quit. Enough is enough,” Kinzinger wrote.

If you work for @FoxNews and want to maintain your credibility as a journalist, now is a good time to speak out, or quit. Enough is enough. https://t.co/zASss6kWUA — Adam Kinzinger🇺🇦🇺🇸✌️ (@AdamKinzinger) June 7, 2022

Kinzinger’s made the comments in response to a tweet from Brian Stelter noting that Fox was keeping their original programming during Thursday’s hearing on the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

“Fox News makes it official: It will NOT show Thursday’s 1/6 hearing like all the other major networks,” Stelter said.

Stelter also criticized Fox News’s Tucker Carlson for allegedly promoting “conspiracy theories” about the events of the Capitol riot. (RELATED: Former ABC News President Who Quashed The Epstein Story To ‘Produce’ Democrats’ Jan 6 Hearings)

“Tucker Carlson’s show will air as usual. Carlson promotes conspiracy theories about the riot, calls the committee “illegitimate,” and ridicules the committee members,” Stelter said.

Fox News makes it official: It will NOT show Thursday’s 1/6 hearing like all the other major networks. Tucker Carlson’s show will air as usual. Carlson promotes conspiracy theories about the riot, calls the committee “illegitimate,” and ridicules the committee members. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 6, 2022

Democrats are poised to use the hearings Thursday as a chance to implicate Republicans in the riots heading into the midterms.

“When these hearings are over, voters will know how irresponsibly complicit Republicans were in attempting to toss out their vote and just how far Republicans will go to gain power for themselves,” New York Democratic Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney told The New York Times on Tuesday.

The Daily Caller contacted Kinzinger’s office, to which they did not immediately reply.