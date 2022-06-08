Pro-Abortion Arsonists Have Firebombed Three Pro-Life Groups In A Month

The offices of three different pro-life organizations were firebombed in the course of a month after a leaked draft opinion revealed the Supreme Court would likely overturn Roe v. Wade.

By overturning Roe, the court would allow states to determine their own abortion restrictions as they did prior to 1973 and eliminate the constitutional ban on most abortion restrictions throughout the first six months of pregnancy. News of the likely decision sparked protests and political violence, including firebombings targeting pro-life activists and crisis pregnancy centers.

Activists from the pro-abortion group Jane’s Revenge allegedly firebombed an Amherst, New York, crisis pregnancy center overnight June 7, according to a CompassCare video which showed footage of the damage. (RELATED: Armed Man Arrested Near Brett Kavanaugh’s House Said He Wanted To Kill Him: REPORT)

“The building was firebombed. The windows in the reception room and nurses’ office were broken and fires lit. Graffiti on the building left by the arsonists refers to the abortion terrorist group Jane’s Revenge reading, ‘Jane Was Here,'” a CompassCare statement said.

The Amherst Police Department confirmed that they responded to a fire at the CompassCare building in a Facebook post.

Two Molotov cocktails were thrown into the office of Wisconsin Family Action, a group that opposes abortion. The FBI and the ATF are helping Madison police with the arson investigation. Here’s what we know about the Sunday attack:https://t.co/VnScgr9hva — Jason Calvi (@JasonCalvi) May 10, 2022

Arsonists attacked the pro-life group Wisconsin Family Action in Madison, Wisconsin, May 8, according to CNN. Investigators believed the fire was started intentionally and found unlit molotov cocktails inside the building and graffiti on outer walls which read “If abortions aren’t safe, then you aren’t either.”

Firebombers also threw molotov cocktails into the Oregon Right to Life offices in Keizer, Oregon, May 8 after a failed break-in attempt, authorities told Fox News.

“Understandably, our team is shaken up by this attack. We are committed to taking proper precautions to protect the safety of our staff as we move forward,” Lois Anderson, Oregon Right to Life executive director, said in a statement. “We are thankful for the quick action of our first responders committed to maintaining a safe environment to operate in this community.”

Several other pro-life groups, churches and crisis pregnancy centers have been targeted by abortion activists since the draft decision was leaked. Vandals attacked Capitol Hill Pregnancy Center in Washington, D.C. Sunday, shattering windows, throwing eggs and creating graffiti with red paint.

Oregon Right to Life, Wisconsin Family Action and CompassCare did not immediately respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

