US

General Hospital Stars Jack And Kristina Wagner Mourn The Loss Of Their 27-Year-Old Son

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - OCTOBER 11: Actors Kristina Wagner (L) and Jack Wagner attend the 2014 Carousel of Hope Ball presented by Mercedes-Benz at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 11, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images),Police tape hangs from a barricade at the corner of South and 3rd Streets in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on June 5, 2022, the day after three people were killed and 11 others wounded by gunfire all within a few blocks. - Three people were killed and 11 others wounded late on June 4, 2022, in the US city of Philadelphia after multiple shooters opened fire into a crowd on a busy street, police said. (Photo by Kriston Jae Bethel / AFP) (Photo by KRISTON JAE BETHEL/AFP via Getty Images)

Michael Buckner/KRISTON JAE BETHEL/AFP via Getty Images

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Font Size:

Harrison Wagner, son of “General Hospital” stars Jack and Kristina Wagner, has died at the age of 27.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a medical emergency call and found Wagner dead in a North Hollywood parking lot at roughly 5:00 a.m. Monday, according to a police spokesperson’s report to E!News. The cause of death has not yet been revealed, but police do not suspect foul play at this time, according to E!News.

The Los Angeles Medical Examiner-Coroner report revealed that Wagner was pronounced dead at 5:14 a.m., according to a report obtained by US Weekly. Police continue to investigate the circumstances that led to this tragedy.

Harrison was the youngest son of Jack and Kristina, who were prominently cast as soap stars on General Hospital during the ’80s and ’90s, according to E!News. The couple also shares a 31-year-old son named Peter, reported the outlet. Jack and Kristina’s relationship dissolved in 2006 after 13 years of marriage, according to US Magazine. (RELATED: Alec John Such, Founding Member Of Bon Jovi, Dead At Age 70)

Prior to his death, Wagner was reported missing for five consecutive days in 2016, which caused concern with his parents. They launched a search to find their son, and once located, it was revealed that Wagner had suffered from a drug and alcohol relapse, according to US Weekly.